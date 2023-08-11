Police investigating after 15-year-old shot, injured

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are investigating after a 15-year-old was shot at a home on Friday. Police say the teen who was shot is in surgery and that officers are looking into who owned the weapon.

The teen, we’ve learned, did not live at the residence and was visiting.

Police say this is the second incident at this location where a minor child has been a victim of gunfire.

“If in fact that any adult had any responsibility with the firearm in the home, we’re seeking charges,” said Jacqueline Pritchett, a commander with the Detroit Police Department.

Detroit police are also offering gun locks at the precinct free of charge.

"Be responsible when it comes to firearms, there are too many children that have access to guns and these guns always lead to something worse, so we need to take responsibility for who comes to our home when we are not there, and what's in our home,” said Commander Pritchett.

The gun has been identified as a pistol and has been recovered for the scene.