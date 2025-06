(WXYZ) — The Grosse Pointe Woods Department of Public Safety is investigating after two bodies were discovered inside a home on Brys on Sunday.

Police say they responded to the home on the 2000 block of Brys around 12:30 p.m. for a welfare check.

Officials say when they made entry into the home, officers found a man and a woman deceased.

Police say there is no threat to the public. This investigation is ongoing.

No additional information has been released.