Police investigating after 26-year-old Detroit man struck, killed by vehicle

(WXYZ) — Southfield police say a 26-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle over the weekend.

Police say the victim was walking near Telegraph and 9 Mile in the early morning hours of July 26 in Southfield when he was struck by a vehicle.

The victim, who is believed to be a Detroit resident, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say he was wearing dark colored clothes.

Police say the driver remained at the scene of the accident. Anyone with information is asked to call the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500.

An investigation is ongoing.