Police investigating after 5 injured in shooting at house party in Sterling Heights

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Sterling Heights police are investigating after five people were injured in a shooting at a house party early Saturday morning.

Police say officers responded to a report of shots fired around 1:20 a.m. in the 3000 block of 14 Mile Road.

When they arrived, officers found four people with gunshot wounds at the scene. A fifth victim reportedly transported herself to the hospital before officers arrived.

According to police, two adults at the party started arguing, pulled out guns and started firing at each other. In the shooting, police say three bystanders at the party were hit in addition to the two individuals who were firing at each other.

Police say one victim sustained significant injuries and believe the application of a tourniquet helped save that person's life. The people injured are reportedly stable.

The two suspects are in police custody at a local hospital, and police say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Sterling Heights police said they were assisted by the Troy Police Department and the Warren Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Sterling Heights police at 586-446-2825.

