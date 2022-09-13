Police investigating after 8-year-old girl shot and killed in Detroit home

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police say an 8-year-old girl was shot and killed early Tuesday.

Police say on Tuesday morning around 11:50 a.m., officers responded to the 8800 block of Heyden for a shooting investigation. According to police, an 8-year-old girl sustained a gunshot wound to the neck and shoulder and died. She was reportedly transported to a local firehouse before arriving at the hospital.

Detroit Police Chief James White said during a press conference that the investigation is preliminary but that they believe no adults were in the home at the time of the incident.

A 10-year-old was found inside the home and was uninjured but is undergoing a medical evaluation.

“Absolutely sad and tragic and should not have happened,” said DPD Chief James White.

We’re told the mother arrived home shortly after the incident. It is unclear at this time how the child was shot or what led up to the incident.

