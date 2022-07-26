DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are investigating after they say the body of a transgender woman was found in the 13800 block of Fenkell on Monday evening.

Police say the body was found on the street around 10:30 p.m.

According to police, it appeared that the woman had been shot multiple times. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say they are working to identify the victim at this time.

"Another trans woman of color has lost their life, and so it’s devastating to the community that this occurred," said Corporal Dani Woods.

Officials say they do not know motive yet and that all of the information is preliminary.

They're encouraging the community to come forward if they have any information regarding this case. You can call 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

