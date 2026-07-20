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Police investigating after child injured in hit-and-run crash on 8 Mile in Royal Oak Township

8 Mile crash investigation
WXYZ
8 Mile crash investigation
8 Mile crash investigation
Posted

ROYAL OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police said a child was injured in a hit-and-run crash in Royal Oak Township on Sunday night.

Police said they responded to a report of a child struck on westbound 8 Mile Road around 11:17 p.m.

According to police, the driver left the scene, heading westbound on 8 Mile. The child was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

No word yet on the extent of the child’s injuries.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact the Michigan State Police Metro North Post.

Stay with wxyz.com for updates on this developing story.

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