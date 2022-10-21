Police investigating after man killed in shooting outside Hazel Park business

HAZEL PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Hazel Park police say they are investigating after a man was found dead outside of a business near 10 Mile on Friday morning.

Police say they received a 911 call around 7 a.m. regarding a shooting outside LG Electronics.

Once officers arrives, police say they found a man dead and a suspect was taken into custody.

Police say they are early in their investigation but believe the two may have been involved in an altercation outside before it escalated.

