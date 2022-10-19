Police investigating after man shot during road rage incident in Waterford

(WXYZ) — A man was shot and injured during a road rage incident in Waterford on Tuesday evening, police say.

Waterford Township police say the incident began on the road in Pontiac and continued westbound on Huron, ending near Voorheis in Waterford Township.

According to officials, the 37-year-old driver of a Chevy Impala hit a Chevy Malibu occupied by a 55-year-old driver and a 50-year-old passenger.

Police say both drivers started to exchange words after the accident when the driver of the Impala reportedly put his vehicle in reverse and then drove forward directly at the other driver in the left lane.

That’s when police say the driver of the Malibu, who is a CPL holder, pulled out a 9mm semi-automatic gun and fired two rounds at the windshield, striking the driver of the Impala.

The driver of the Impala was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Witnesses were reportedly interviewed at the scene. An investigation is ongoing.