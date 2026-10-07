STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Sterling Heights police are investigating after a man was shot and killed near 15 Mile and Mound Road on Wednesday afternoon.

Watch the latest from the scene in the video player below:

Police investigating after man shot, killed near 15 Mile and Mound in Sterling Heights

Officers responded to the shooting in the commercial district around 2:14 p.m.

The victim, police say, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Currently, there is no one in custody. The community is being asked to avoid the area as the investigation is underway.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call the Sterling Heights Police Department at 586-446-2825.

Stay with WXYZ.com for updates on this developing story.