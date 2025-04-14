Police investigating after man shot near Ferndale night club

FERNDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police are investigating after a man was shot near a Ferndale nightclub early Sunday morning.

Ferndale Police Officers were conducting a foot patrol in downtown Ferndale when they heard multiple gunshots in the Woodward alley, between Nine Mile and Wester Troy Street.

The officers found the man near the rear entrance of Orchid Theatre, at 141 West Nine Mile Road. The man had been shot once in the groin; he was transported to the hospital, where he is now in stable condition.

Investigators say the man was shot by an unknown suspect, who pulled up in an unknown vehicle before fleeing the scene. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Ferndale Police Department Detectives at 248-541-3650, extension 5.

“Our officers responded within seconds of hearing gunfire and immediately rendered lifesaving aid to the victim,” said Deputy Chief David Spellman. “Their quick response stabilized the victim until Ferndale Fire arrived.We want to thank Ferndale Fire, the Michigan State Police, and the Hazel Park, Oak Park, and Royal Oak police departments for their assistance during the incident.”