DETROIT (WXYZ) — A man was shot and killed on Detroit's west side late Monday night, the Detroit Police Department confirmed to 7 News Detroit.

The incident happened around 11:55 p.m. on the 22000 block of W. McNichols.

Police are still investigating what led up to this shooting, and say that suspects are unknown at this time.

Anyone with more information regarding this incident can contact Detroit Police or Crime Stoppers.