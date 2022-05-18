Police investigating after reports of 2 attempted sexual assaults at DTW

(WXYZ) — Police are investigating after reports of two attempted sexual assaults at Detroit Metro Airport since May 14.

The Wayne County Airport Authority Public Safety Division said in a statement that the two incidents happened in the Big Blue Deck.

Officials say there will be extra police patrols around the clock at the Big Blue Deck and the McNamara Parking Deck until further notice.

The public safety division also offered the following tips:

• Be aware of your surroundings

• If you see something, say something by dialing 911

• Walk confidently and do not talk to strangers

• Walk in groups if possible