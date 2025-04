CLINTON TWP. (WXYZ) — Two teens are recovering after being shot in Clinton Township on Easter Sunday, police tell us.

The shooting happened around 8:45 a.m. in the hallway of a home in the 24000 block of Trillium Court.

We're told by family members of the victims and police that a 14-year-old was shot in the ear and a 16-year-old was shot in the leg.

The events that led up to the shooting are still under investigation.