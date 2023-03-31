Watch Now
Police investigating crash that left 2 dead in Detroit

The incident happened around 3:10 a.m. Friday morning.
Posted at 5:50 AM, Mar 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-31 06:30:53-04

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — According to Cpl. Dan Donakowski of the Detroit Police Public Information Unit, two men are dead following a crash at Gunston and Wilfred. The incident happened around 3:10 a.m. Friday morning.

Donakowski says he cannot confirm that this was a police pursuit, but he does say that police attempted to make a traffic stop minutes before the crash. That was in the area of E. 7 Mile and Hoover and they say that vehicle fled the scene eventually crashing into a semi at the Gunston and Wilfred location.

The vehicle was wanted in connection to an earlier undisclosed incident.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information comes in.

