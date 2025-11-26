Police investigating deadly officer-involved shooting at Trenton apartment complex

Michigan State Police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting at an apartment complex overnight on Wednesday.

Trenton shooting investigation

We're told the shooting happened at the Bristol Hill Apartment complex, which is on Van Horn Rd., just west of Fort St. It happened around 2:45 a.m.

The 37-year-old suspect is dead, police say, and no officers were injured.

MSP said they were called to the scene to investigate the shooting. Our crews on scene counted more than a dozen evidence markers at the scene.

Trenton Police Chief Mike Hawkins said officers responded to the scene after a reported shooting in Inkster around 2 a.m.

Inkster Police Chief Tamika Jenkins said the suspect was at Bogart's Lounge when he got kicked out. We're told he got into an argument with a security guard and then shot the security guard.

Officers received a message that the suspect's vehicle was pinging at the Van Horn location.

When they got there, officers encountered an armed suspect. That's when a shooting occurred, and the suspect was killed.

