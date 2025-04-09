Police investigating deaths of man and woman in Deaborn Heights as murder-suicide

DEABORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police in Dearborn Heights are investigating the deaths of a man and a woman in what they believe was a murder-suicide.

A 60-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman were found with gunshot wounds Wednesday afternoon as police responded to a home for a wellness check.

They responded to the home around 2:30 p.m. on Williams Street near Dartmouth Street.

It’s unclear at this time what led police to the home for the wellness check. Police have not yet released additional information about the incident.

Police believe the incident was isolated and there’s no threat to the community.

Detectives are continuing to investigate. If you have information, you can call the Dearborn Heights Police Department at 313-277-6770. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

