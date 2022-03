(WXYZ) — Warren police say they are investigating a fatal shooting at a gas station that happened this afternoon.

We're told the shooting happened at a Marathon gas station parking lot at Jarvis and Ryan.

Police say the shooting was reported around 2:55 p.m.

The 46-year-old male victim was reportedly found dead at the station, no additional information was provided.

This is a developing story, we’ll continue to provide updates as we receive them.