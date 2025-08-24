Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Police investigating fatal shooting of 16-year-old boy at Detroit playground

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are investigating a fatal shooting involving a teenager on the city's west side this weekend.

Officials say around 8:15 Saturday evening, a 16-year-old boy was found shot in the head at Butzel playground on Monte Vista Street.

He was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries, police say.

As of right now, no suspects are in custody. Anyone with information is urged to call 1-800-SPEAK-UP or Detroit Police Homicide Department at 313-596-2260.

