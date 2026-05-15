DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are investigating a shooting in Detroit on Friday afternoon on Burt Road near St. Martin's Avenue on the northwest side of the city.

Watch Tiarra Braddock's video report:

Police investigating Friday shooting on Burt Road in Detroit

Police tell 7 News Detroit that one person was injured in the shooting, and they do not yet have a suspect in custody.

See video from the scene in the player below:

Police investigating shooting in northwest Detroit

There was a car at the scene with what appeared to be bullet holes in the back window.

Police have been walking Burt Road this afternoon as they continue to investigate.

No further information was available. Stay with WXYZ.com for updates on this developing story.

