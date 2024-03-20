Police investigating homicide on Detroit's east side that led to barricaded incident

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are investigating a homicide that led to a barricaded situation on the city's east side Tuesday.

A shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. at a home on Bishop Street near King Richard Street.

Police said a birthday party was happening and a man shot and killed his nephew, who police believe was in his early 50s. The uncle then took off from the scene in a pick-up truck and went to a home on Lesure Street.

Police were unsure Tuesday night if the uncle, who is believed to be in his late 50s or early 60s, was inside that home but believed he could be because the same vehicle was spotted outside the home. People living in the area were asked to stay inside.

No shots were fired after officers arrived at the home on Lesure, including at officers.

Investigators talked to the man on the phone briefly before his phone died.

