Police investigating reported attempted sexual assault near Eastern Michigan University

(WXYZ) — Ypsilanti police say they are investigating an alleged attempted sexual assault near Eastern Michigan University.

Police say the incident happened on June 25 around midnight.

Officers were called to Washtenaw and Roosevelt Street, where the victim was able to describe the male suspect.

Police say the suspect is described as a man in his 20s-30s with a thin build around 5’5” to 5’-7” wearing a white polo shirt and black pants. He was reportedly last seen running south on Wallace Street.

The City of Ypsilanti Police Department and Eastern Michigan University Police are working to identify the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call 734.292.5429 or 734.368.8784.