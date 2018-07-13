Police investigating second shooting in Inkster within matter of hours

INKSTER, Mich. (WXYZ) - Inkster police are investigating a second shooting in the city to occur in a matter of hours.

According to Michigan State Police, the second shooting happened on the 300 block of Amherst Dr. near Inkster and Avondale roads.

Two men were in a vehicle and the driver was struck and suffered non-life threatening injuries, police say.

The suspect was in a gray or silver older model Saturn Ion with three occupants in the car. The vehicle was last seen traveling eastbound on Avondale from Inkster.

The first shooting occurred just before 5 p.m. on Thursday. According to a release, two men inside of a parked silver minivan were shot in the area of Harrison and Somerset in Inkster.

One man died in that shooting, a second man is listed in serious condition.

Police are looking for the driver of the Saturn, as well as two suspects in a red or orange Dodge Challenger. Anyone with information is asked to call 877-MICH-TIP.

Police say the two shooting incidents are not related.