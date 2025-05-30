Police investigating shooting at Meridian Mall in Okemos

OKEMOS, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Meridian Township Police Department says they are investigating a shooting at the Meridian Mall in Okemos on Friday afternoon.

However, it's unclear how many suspects or victims there may be. Meridian Township police say they were called to the mall around 1:25 p.m. When they arrived, everyone had fled the scene.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

Police are asking people to avoid the east side of the mall, near the entrance of Dick’s Sporting Goods. While the mall is open, that section of the parking lot remains closed as a crime scene.

“It is not believed that there is a continued threat to the public,” police wrote in a post on Facebook.

No additional information has been released at this time. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800.

You can also send information to Detective Sergeant Brian Canen at canen@meridian.mi.us, or an anonymous tip can be submitted through the Department’s social media platforms.

Stay with WXYZ.com for updates on this developing story.

