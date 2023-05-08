Watch Now
Police investigating shooting on I-96 eastbound near Grand River

Posted at 1:22 PM, May 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-08 13:26:25-04

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say the I-96 eastbound local lanes near Grand River are closed for a shooting investigation.

Police say they responded to a report of a shooting in that area around 10:55 a.m.

According to MSP, troopers found multiple shell casings on the freeway. A black Chevy Trailblazer did have bullet holes, police say.

The freeway will be closed at EB I-96 local lanes and Grand River while the scene is being processed.

Police say the victim was shot twice and transported to a local hospital. They are reportedly in stable condition, and two suspects were detained at the scene, police say.

An investigation is ongoing.

