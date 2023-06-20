Police investigating shooting that left 1 dead, 3 injured in Pontiac

(WXYZ) — The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says one person is dead and three others have been injured following a shooting at the North Hill Farms apartment complex in Pontiac.

The incident happened shortly after midnight on Tuesday and police say upon arrival, they found four men had been shot.

The deceased victim is a 22-year-old from Pontiac. Police say his body was found on Fireside Lane.

The shooting victims, ages 31, 23, and 27 were also found in various places across the complex, according to police. The 31-year-old was found in a Fireside Lane apartment. A 23-year-old was found in front of the apartment and the 27-year-old was found near Cherry Hill and Fairmont.

All three Pontiac men were hospitalized with injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest in the case. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.