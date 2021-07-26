Police investigating Sterling Heights homicide, person of interest in custody

(WXYZ) — Sterling Heights police say they have launched a homicide investigation after a 48-year-old woman was found dead over the weekend.

Police say officers were called to the 43000 block of Charlemagne Avenue on Saturday, July 24, around 3 p.m. When they arrived they say they found the woman deceased.

The woman has since been identified as Kathleen Hales.

After further investigation, police say they now have a person in custody and feel that there is no further threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 586-446-2825.

The investigation is ongoing.

