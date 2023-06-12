Watch Now
News

Actions

Police investigating the death of a two-year-old shot by unsecured gun in Howell

Howell police are investigating the death of a two-year-old child shot by an unsecured gun found inside a Howell home. The incident took place around 6 p.m. Sunday evening at the 900 block of Oak Squire Lane. Police say the two-year-old child gained access to an unsecured firearm resulting in the accidental shooting.
Posted at 6:17 AM, Jun 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-12 06:17:35-04

HOWELL, MI (WXYZ) — Howell police are investigating the death of a two-year-old child shot by an unsecured gun found inside a Howell home.

The incident took place around 6 p.m. Sunday evening at the 900 block of Oak Squire Lane.

Police say the two-year-old child gained access to an unsecured firearm resulting in the accidental shooting.

This is the second shooting involving a toddler and an unsecured gun in the metro Detroit area in less than a week.

Two months ago, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed the Common Sense Gun Control Prevention legislation which requires safe storage and also establishes universal background checks for all firearm purchases.

The two-year-old child was taken by EMS to a local hospital following the incident and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated as more information comes in.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Good morning Detroit: Send us your video & be on TV