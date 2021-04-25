Police investigating triple deadly shooting on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are looking into a triple deadly shooting that happened in the 5400 block of Proctor on the city's west side Sunday.

Investigators say the shooting happened around 1 p.m.

Two of the victims died on the scene, while the third victim died at a local hospital. All died from gunshot wounds.

“We do not know what the motive for this is right now, homicide is out here right now talking to witnesses and getting a better grasp on what happened because we don't know,” said DPD Capt. Russel Solano.

Two of the male victims were in their 30s, while the age of the third male victim is currently unknown.

The three were sitting in a parked black SUV when the gunfire began. Police are now looking for suspects.

If you have information on this shooting, contact the Detroit Police Department's 4th Precinct.