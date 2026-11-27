Birmingham police say one person was shot and killed Friday morning after an altercation. The suspects are in custody.

Police say the shooting happened in the 600 block of N. Old Woodward Ave., which is between Oak and Harmon.

Police say they have identified the individuals involved in the incident and said there is no threat to public safety. Police confirmed those identified are in custody.

At the scene, police are going in and out of Shop MSXC, a sneaker shot located in the area of the shooting. Business owners in the area tell 7 News Detroit they believe the altercation started in the shop.

See video from the scene below

Video from Birmingham scene

According to police, the investigation is ongoing. The victim's identity is being withheld pending notification of their next of kin.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect that the shooting happened Friday morning, not Saturday morning