Police urge people to avoid University of Michigan's North Campus area, situation secure

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police sent emergency alerts Wednesday evening urging people to avoid the University of Michigan’s North Campus area after they said a person threatened self-harm.

The person is OK, police said. Police remained at the scene late Wednesday night and continued to tell people to avoid the area of Plymouth Road and Huron Parkway.

Entrances to the North Campus Research Complex were blocked off. The University of MI Transportation Research Institute was also impacted.

Additional details about the incident were not released late Wednesday night. However, officials said there was no danger to students and the situation has been secured.

Wednesday was the last day of final examinations at the university, so not many students were not campus at the time of the incident.

Multiple agencies are assisting.

