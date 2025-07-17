Police looking for 3 accused of kicking in, damaging door of home in Dearborn Heights

DEARBRON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police in Dearborn Heights are looking for three people who they say damaged a home this week.

The incident happened on Tuesday around 4:35 p.m. near Annapolis Avenue and Inkster Road.

Police said three people were seen kicking in the front door of a home that was being repaired, badly damaging it.

The suspects took off southbound on Hazel Street after a neighbor confronted them.

Police released images of the people they’re looking for. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Tynan at 313-277-7718 or email him at jptynan@dearbornheightsmi.gov.