Police looking for Detroit man with bipolar disorder last seen in May

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking for help with finding a man who has bipolar disorder and has been missing since May.

Hollis Parks, 51, was last seen May 25 around 8:45 p.m. on Santa Rosa Drive near Pembroke Avenue. Police say Parks' son is concerned for his well-being.

Parks is described as 5-foot-11 and about 180 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. What he was wearing when he was last seen is unknown.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1201.