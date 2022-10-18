Watch Now
Police looking for missing 30-year-old Detroit man

Detroit Police Department
An updated courtesy photo of Victor Willamson.
Posted at 4:42 PM, Oct 18, 2022
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police are searching for a missing Detroit man who was last seen earlier this month.

Victor Williamson, 30, was last seen Oct. 7 around noon on Telegraph Road near W. McNichols Road. Police say he left his home and did not return.

Willamson is described as 5-foot-11 and about 245 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Police say he has a tattoo on his chest. He was last seen wearing a black jogging suit with red and yellow on it. He was also wearing one yellow and one red shoe.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Detroit Police Department's 8th Precinct at 313-596-5801.

