Police looking for missing 65-year-old man from Highland Park

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) - Highland Park police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing man who family members say is psychopathic.

Ronnie Edwards, 65, of Highland Park, was last seen Thursday, Nov. 15 at 10:15 a.m. He was sitting on the porch of 95 Winona St.

Edwards is described as a black man, 6 feet 3 inches tall. He weighs about 160 pounds and walks with a limp. Edwards is thin with curly gray hair with a light mustache and beard.

He was last seen wearing a blue or black baseball cap, black coat, black pants and black shoes.

Police say Edward's family members are concerned for his welfare.

If you know of his whereabouts, please contact the Highland Park Police Department at 313-457-7607.