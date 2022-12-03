Police looking for missing 66-year-old man with dementia

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police in Detroit are asking for help with finding a missing man with dementia.

Michael Donaldson, 66, was last seen Friday around 6:35 p.m. on Glynn Court near Woodward Avenue.

Police say he left his home and did not return. According to his daughter, he suffers from dementia.

Donaldson is described as about 5-foot-7 and 144 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, navy blue shirt, blue jeans and brown Ugg boots. He could also be carrying a Prada backpack.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 12th Precinct at 313-596-1201.