Police looking for missing Detroit man with bipolar disorder

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department is looking for a missing man who has bipolar disorder.

Johnny Mickey, 62, was last seen during the afternoon on Friday, Sept. 2 on Gray Street near Vernor Highway. Police say Mickey left his home and did not return.

Mickey is described as 6-foot-2 and about 185 pounds with reddish brown short hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing an olive green T-shirt and dark colored jeans.

Mickey's sister told police that he suffers from bipolar disorder.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 5th Precinct at 313-596-5501.