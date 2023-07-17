Police looking for missing Detroit woman with schizophrenia

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police in Detroit are asking for help with finding a missing woman with schizophrenia who was last seen last week.

Tamika Carroll, 39, was last seen July 13 around 2:55 p.m. on Riopelle Street near E. Lantz Avenue.

Detroit police said Carroll left her home and did not return.

"She is known to hang around Motor City Casino," DPD said.

Carroll is described as about 5-foot-4 and 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray MTV T-shirt, blue jean shorts and white Nike Air Max shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 11 Precinct at 313-596-1140.