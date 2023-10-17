Watch Now
News

Actions

Police looking for missing woman with schizophrenia last seen in Detroit

kelly bazzi.jpg
Detroit Police Department
An undated courtesy photo of Kelly Bazzi.
kelly bazzi.jpg
Posted at 8:27 PM, Oct 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-16 20:27:26-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking for help with finding a missing woman who has schizophrenia.

Kelly Bazzi, 50, was last seen Saturday around 7:50 p.m. on Van Dyke near St. Paul Street.

Police say Bazzi left her home and did not return. Her caregiver told police that Bazzi has schizophrenia.

Bazzi is described as 5-foot-9 and about 140 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, a gray long sleeve sweater and green stretch pants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Detroit Police Department’s 12 Precinct at 313-596-1201.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch the Scripps Howard Awards!