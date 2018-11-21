Police looking for package thief in Dearborn Heights

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) - A porch pirate has struck Dearborn Heights.

Police are looking for a man seen taking packages off of a porch. The suspect was seen parking on Tireman, east of Hazelton, in a silver SUV, getting out and walking a few houses behind the mail carrier.

Police say the suspect acted like he was on the phone, and as soon as the mail carrier pulled away, he walked up to the porch and took the packages.

The suspect was reportedly aware of the cameras but covered his face as he walked up to the porch. Police say it happened at two separate addresses on Tireman. He then walked back to his vehicle and drove away.