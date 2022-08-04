Police looking for suspect in Detroit bank robbery

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking for the public’s help with finding a bank robbery suspect.

The robbery happened July 29 at around 11:45 a.m. on Telegraph Road near 7 Mile.

The Detroit Police Department says the suspected walked into the bank and showed a note that announced a robbery. The suspect said he was armed with a bomb and showed victims a black cylinder-shaped device that appeared to be a bomb, police say.

The victims gave the suspect money. The suspect then left and was last seen walking west on 7 Mile from Telegraph.

Anyone with information is asked to call 313-596-5840 or 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Callers will remain anonymous.