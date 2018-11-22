Police looking for suspect who attempted a robbery at Chase Bank

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. - Police are investigating a bank robbery at Chase Bank inside the Hollywood Markets in Madison Heights.

The robbery occurred near the bank's closing time around 7 p.m.

A suspect walked in and announced a robbery.

The suspect was apprehended by two citizens who were able to retrieve the money stolen from the bank. The suspect, however, was able to get away.

Police are still searching for the suspect. No description has been provided on the suspect.

