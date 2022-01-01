Police looking for suspects involved with a hit-and-run that happened in Detroit's east side

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — Detroit Police have confirmed that a hit and run happened Friday morning at Zorba's Coney Island, located off E. McNichols.

Security cameras at the establishment caught the incident.

Zorba's Coney Island hit and run

2nd Deputy Chief Rudy Harper commented on the event. “The video is disturbing and troubling to say the least," says Harper. "The suspects clearly have no regard for human life and need to do the right thing and turn themselves in to authorities immediately.”

Detroit Police say they are actively searching for the suspects who fled the scene.

