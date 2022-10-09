Watch Now
News

Actions

Police: Man dies after falling into Lexington State Harbor

Lexington State Harbor 2.jpg
Marinas.com
Lexington State Harbor 2.jpg
Posted at 8:51 PM, Oct 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-08 20:52:05-04

LEXINGTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man died Saturday evening after falling into the Lexington State Harbor, according to police.

The Lexington Police Department told 7 Action News that a 50-year-old man from Brown City was fishing in the Harbor when he suffered a medical emergency and fell into the water.

The man was pulled from the water by Lexington Police, the Sanilac County Sheriff's Office, and good samaritans.

After CPR was performed on him, the police rushed the man to the hospital, where he later died.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!