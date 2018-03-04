Police: Man who carjacked 91-year-old at Greektown Casino arrested

DETROIT - A 24-year-old man who police said carjacked a 91-year-old man Friday night inside the Greektown Casino parking structure was arrested the next day.

The elderly man was walking toward his car on the 8th floor of the structure when the man approached him and forced him to the ground. The young man stole the keys to his 1995 red Cadillac Eldorado and took off in the car.

The Taylor police located the stolen vehicle and arrested the man inside around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

The suspect is awaiting charges.