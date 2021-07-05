Police: Man & woman dead after car crashes into St. Clair River overnight

(WXYZ) — Two people are dead after driving their car into the St. Clair River late Sunday night.

According to Marine City police, they got reports of a vehicle driving at excessive speeds around 11:15 p.m.

When they responded to the area, they were notified of a vehicle floating in the St. Clair River.

They found that the vehicle was crashed through the steel guardrails and into the river.

Witnesses on a boat responded to the car, but were unable to get the two people inside out of the car.

Dive teams responded and began search-and-rescue efforts. They found the vehicle after about 50 minutes.

Inside, they found an 83-year-old man and an 86-year-old woman who had died.