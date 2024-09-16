Police: Michigan student attacked after saying he was Jewish

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Ann Arbor Police Department is investigating after a student says he was attacked right after telling a group of men that he was Jewish.

In a release posted to social media, Police say that this assault happened early Monday morning, around 12:45 a.m., on Hill Street and South Forest. Investigators say that the 19-year-old student was asked by a group of men if he was Jewish. When the student replied "yes", police say that he was assaulted by the group.

After the assault, the group ran away. Police tell us the victim suffered minor injuries that did not require hospitalized, with the incident being reported this afternoon.

"I have communicated with the University of Michigan police staff, and our goal is to discuss safety over the next few weeks," AAPD police chief Andre Anderson said in a statement on the incident. "There is absolutely no place for hate or ethnic intimidation in the city of Ann Arbor. Our department stands with against antisemitism and all acts of bias-motivated crimes. We are committed to vigorously investigating this and other hate-motivated incidents and will work with the County Prosecutor's office to aggressively prosecute those who are responsible."

U-M president Santa Ono released the following statement on the incident:

"To the campus community:

Over the weekend, one of our students was attacked off campus simply for answering “yes” in response to the question “are you Jewish?” We strongly condemn and denounce this act of violence and all antisemitic acts. Antisemitism is in direct conflict with the university’s deeply held values of safety, respect and inclusion and has no place within our community.

The University of Michigan is a place where all students – regardless of their race, sex, nationality, and religion – deserve to feel safe and protected as they pursue the important work of becoming citizens of the wider world. Who we are and how we worship should never be a reason to strike out against another. Let me say it again – antisemitism has no place on campus and is antithetical to the core values of the University of Michigan.

As the Ann Arbor police investigate this matter, let us recommit to ensuring our campus remains safe and inclusive for all. We urge anyone with knowledge about the incident to share it with DPSS or the Ann Arbor police department. In turn, will also ask that the perpetrators are fully held accountable for their actions."

This incident is being investigated by AAPD. Anyone with information on the incident can reach investigators at the tip line (734-794-6939) or via email at tips@a2gov.org.

