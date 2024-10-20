Police: Mother shoots & kills adult son in Warren murder-suicide

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Warren Police Department is investigating after a mother allegedly shot & killed her adult son before turning the gun on herself early Sunday morning.

It happened at a home in the 13000 block of Geoffery, with police getting the 911 call around 8:20 a.m.

Police tell us the caller was a 33-year-old man, who told police that his mother had pointed a gun at him shortly after he woke up.

Investigators say a struggle ensued before the man escaped the home before calling 911 at a neighbor's house.

Upon arrival, police tried to talk to the mother, but she allegedly wouldn't respond in any way. After attempts to make contact, police heard multiple gun shots and entered the home.

Inside the home, the police discovered that the mother had shot & killed her 26-year-old son with special needs before turning the gun on herself. Both people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are investigating this incident as a murder-suicide, and say there is no threat to the public. Investigators also told us that there appears to be a mental health history with the mother.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Taylor with the Warren Police Department at 586-574-4741.