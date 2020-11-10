Police: Mother accidentally shoots toddler during argument with neighbor over incorrect food delivery

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police have arrested a woman after they say she accidentally shot her 21-month-old daughter during an argument with neighbors.

The incident happened just before 8 p.m. Monday at a duplex near the corner of Tyler and Petoskey, just off the Davison.

Officers from the 10th precinct first responded to a call about neighbor trouble.

"A person armed with a hammer," said Capt. Ian Severy. "While en route that was updated to shots being fired. Our officers arrived to see a number of people engaged in an argument, some fight," he told Action News.

According to neighbors, the dispute started over an incorrect Uber Eats order.

One neighbor, who did not want to go on camera, said the delivery was contact-less and sitting on the shared duplex porch.

Another neighbor telling Action News the woman fired several shots, one striking her daughter. The little girl was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Detroit police said the mother is a CPL holder.

"There are a lot of people that are lawfully carrying firearms. And I encourage the people who are able to do that lawfully to do so lawfully. But with that comes a great responsibility of what your actions can be and obviously what the consequences can be," Capt. Severy said.

Police said they were called to that home before recently for other reports of shots fired.

The mother is in police custody.

Uber tells Action News they are aware of the incident and looking into it.

This is a developing story.