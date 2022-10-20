Watch Now
Police: North Carolina shooting suspect had shotgun, handgun

Chris Seward/AP
Neighbors embrace as police remain on the scene at Castle Pines Dr. and Sahalee Way following a shooting Thursday night in Raleigh, N.C., on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. Police say a 15-year-old boy fatally shot at least two people in the streets of a neighborhood in North Carolina’s capital city, then fled toward a walking trail, where he opened fire, killing and wounding others. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
Posted at 2:47 PM, Oct 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-20 14:47:13-04

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say the 15-year-old accused of a shooting rampage in North Carolina's capital city that left five people dead last week was found with a handgun and a shotgun when he was arrested.

More details about the shooting emerged from a four-page preliminary report that Raleigh's police chief delivered to the city manager Thursday.

The victims in the Oct. 13 shooting include the suspect's 16-year-old brother and an off-duty city police officer who lived in the Hedingham neighborhood where the shootings began.

Two others were wounded, one critically. The top local prosecutor has said the suspect will be charged as an adult.

